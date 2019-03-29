Lee Westwood fires hole-in-one at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 29/03/19 10:05pm
Lee Westwood crashed out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play despite firing a hole-in-one during his final group game in Texas.
Westwood finished bottom of Group 9 after failing to win any of his three matches at Austin Country Club, although managed to find a moment of brilliance in his defeat against Tyrrell Hatton on Friday.
The veteran found himself two down when he made his way to the par-three 11th, where Westwood attacked the flag with a nine-iron from 173-yards.
Westwood's tee shot finished 10 feet short of the flag and took a couple of short bounces before trickling into the centre of the cup for a timely ace.
Although the hole-in-one from Westwood closed the deficit to one, Hatton went on to win the contest 3&1 and secure his spot in the knockout stages.
