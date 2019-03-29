Lee Westwood fires hole-in-one at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

0:29 Lee Westwood fired a hole-in-one at the par-three 11th during the third day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Lee Westwood fired a hole-in-one at the par-three 11th during the third day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Lee Westwood crashed out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play despite firing a hole-in-one during his final group game in Texas.

Westwood finished bottom of Group 9 after failing to win any of his three matches at Austin Country Club, although managed to find a moment of brilliance in his defeat against Tyrrell Hatton on Friday.

The veteran found himself two down when he made his way to the par-three 11th, where Westwood attacked the flag with a nine-iron from 173-yards.

Hatton's win secured his spot in the knockout stages

Westwood's tee shot finished 10 feet short of the flag and took a couple of short bounces before trickling into the centre of the cup for a timely ace.

Although the hole-in-one from Westwood closed the deficit to one, Hatton went on to win the contest 3&1 and secure his spot in the knockout stages.

