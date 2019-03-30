WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Results from knockout stages
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 30/03/19 7:40pm
Latest results and fixtures for the knockout stages at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.
Last-16 (seeding in brackets)
Louis Oosthuizen (19) bt Marc Leishman (17) 2&1
Kevin Kisner (48 bt Haotong Li (36) 6&5
Francesco Molinari (7) bt Paul Casey (10) 5&4
Kevin Na (57) bt Justin Rose (2) 1up
Lucas Bjerregaard (50) bt Henrik Stenson (37) 3&2
Tiger Woods (13) bt Rory McIlroy (4) 2&1
Matt Kuchar (23) bt Tyrrell Hatton (35) 4&3
Sergio Garcia (26) bt Branden Grace (40) 1up
Quarter-finals
Sergio Garcia vs Matt Kuchar
Lucas Bjerregaard vs Tiger Woods
Kevin Na vs Francesco Molinari
Louis Oosthuizen vs Kevin Kisner
Semi-finals
Garcia/Kuchar vs Bjerregaard/Woods
Na/Molinari vs Oosthuizen/Kisner
Final
TBC
