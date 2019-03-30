WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Results from knockout stages

Francesco Molinari is bidding for his first World Golf Championship victory

Latest results and fixtures for the knockout stages at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

Last-16 (seeding in brackets)

Louis Oosthuizen (19) bt Marc Leishman (17) 2&1

Kevin Kisner (48 bt Haotong Li (36) 6&5

Kisner finished runner-up to Bubba Watson in 2018

Francesco Molinari (7) bt Paul Casey (10) 5&4

Kevin Na (57) bt Justin Rose (2) 1up

Lucas Bjerregaard (50) bt Henrik Stenson (37) 3&2

Tiger Woods (13) bt Rory McIlroy (4) 2&1

Matt Kuchar (23) bt Tyrrell Hatton (35) 4&3

Sergio Garcia (26) bt Branden Grace (40) 1up

Garcia and Grace both won their groups

Quarter-finals

Sergio Garcia vs Matt Kuchar

Lucas Bjerregaard vs Tiger Woods

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Kevin Na vs Francesco Molinari

Louis Oosthuizen vs Kevin Kisner

Semi-finals

Garcia/Kuchar vs Bjerregaard/Woods

Woods is chasing a record fourth victory in this event

Na/Molinari vs Oosthuizen/Kisner

Final

TBC

Watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9pm on Sky Sports Main Event.