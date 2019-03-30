Graeme McDowell moves ahead on PGA Tour in Dominican Republic
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 30/03/19 11:50pm
Graeme McDowell fired a second successive 64 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
Latest leaderboard
McDowell mixed 10 birdies with two bogeys to get to 15 under in the Dominican Republic and edge one ahead of America's Chris Stroud.
Sungjae Im, looking for a victory to move inside the world's top 50 and qualify for the Masters, sits two strokes back in a share of third alongside Australia's Aaron Baddeley.
"I hit a lot of great shots and made some putts," McDowell said. "I'm going to have to keep doing that tomorrow if I want to try and win."
Beginning the day three off the pace, McDowell one-putted his first 15 holes before closing out his round with three pars to bolster his hopes of a first PGA Tour title since 2015.
PGA Tour Golf
April 2, 2019, 8:00pm
Live on
Ireland's Paul Dunne is group of four players sharing fifth spot on 11 under, while Seamus Power dropped down to tied-53rd after a third-round 72.