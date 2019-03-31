Graeme McDowell registers PGA Tour win at Corales Championship
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 31/03/19 11:18pm
Graeme McDowell ended a four-year winless run on the PGA Tour with a narrow victory in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
McDowell mixed five birdies and two bogeys on his way to a final-round 69 in the Dominican Republic, taking the Northern Irishman to 18 under and a one-shot win over Chris Stroud and Mackenzie Hughes.
Victory is McDowell's first since the 2015 OHL Classic and gives him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, as well as lifting the former US Open champion back inside the world's top 150.
"It's been a rough few years," McDowell said. "It's been a grind. On 16 green, I said to myself, 'You've got to do something that's tournament-winning'. The shot to 17 was tournament-winning level."
McDowell began the day with a one-shot lead and birdied three of his opening four holes, only for Stroud to birdie four in a row from the fourth and also pick up shots on the 14th and 15th to take the lead.
A two-shot swing at the 17th saw McDowell move ahead by rolling in a six-foot birdie, as Stroud made bogey, before the two playing partners both dropped a shot at the par-four last.
Sungjae Im - who would have qualified for the Masters with a victory - ended five strokes back in a share of seventh, while Ireland's Paul Dunne finished tied-12th after a one-under 71.