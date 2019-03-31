Graeme McDowell registers PGA Tour win at Corales Championship

Graeme McDowell has returned to the winner's circle

Graeme McDowell ended a four-year winless run on the PGA Tour with a narrow victory in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Final leaderboard Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

McDowell mixed five birdies and two bogeys on his way to a final-round 69 in the Dominican Republic, taking the Northern Irishman to 18 under and a one-shot win over Chris Stroud and Mackenzie Hughes.

Victory is McDowell's first since the 2015 OHL Classic and gives him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, as well as lifting the former US Open champion back inside the world's top 150.

McDowell posted rounds of 73, 64 and 64 over the first three days

"It's been a rough few years," McDowell said. "It's been a grind. On 16 green, I said to myself, 'You've got to do something that's tournament-winning'. The shot to 17 was tournament-winning level."

McDowell began the day with a one-shot lead and birdied three of his opening four holes, only for Stroud to birdie four in a row from the fourth and also pick up shots on the 14th and 15th to take the lead.

A two-shot swing at the 17th saw McDowell move ahead by rolling in a six-foot birdie, as Stroud made bogey, before the two playing partners both dropped a shot at the par-four last.

Sungjae Im - who would have qualified for the Masters with a victory - ended five strokes back in a share of seventh, while Ireland's Paul Dunne finished tied-12th after a one-under 71.