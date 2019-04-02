The Masters 2019: Who needs Texas Open win to qualify for Augusta?

Four major champions and a former world No 1 are among the players looking to secure a last-minute invited to the Masters at the Valero Texas Open.

The field is almost set for the opening men's major of the year, live on Sky Sports, with the final remaining place going to the winner of this week's event at TPC San Antonio.

Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar are among the 17 players in action in Texas already exempt for Augusta National, although there are plenty of high-profile names still not certain of a major appearance next week.

Graeme McDowell arrives in Texas off the back of a first win since 2015 at last week's Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, which secured him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour but didn't get him an invite due to it being an opposite field event.

Two-time Masters runner-up Ernie Els, former US Open champion Lucas Glover and three-time major champion Padraig Harrington - making his first PGA Tour appearance of the year - are also chasing a place, while Luke Donald arrives off the back of his first top-10 since 2017 at the Valspar Championship.

Recent Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk (world No 52), narrowly failed to break into the world's top 50 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, having finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship two weeks earlier.

Byeong Hun An (world No 54) is chasing victory to book a fourth Masters appearance, having not missed a cut on the PGA Tour in 2019, while Andrew Putnam (world No 55), Sungjae Im (world No 57) - who has five top-10s in his rookie season - and Abraham Ancer (world No 58) are the next three highest-ranked players not in the Augusta field.

World No 67 Joost Luiten has been handed a sponsor's invite as he tries to qualify for his third Masters, while Ryan Moore (world No 87) needs a win to avoid missing Augusta for the first time since 2012.

There are currently 86 players confirmed for the Masters, which would be the smallest field for the event since Tiger Woods registered a maiden major victory in 1997.

