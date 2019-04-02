Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar clear the air after Match Play incident

0:53 Watch the concession controversy that overshowed Sergio Garcia's quarter-final with Matt Kuchar Watch the concession controversy that overshowed Sergio Garcia's quarter-final with Matt Kuchar

Sergio Garcia has said he has no problem with Matt Kuchar after the pair were involved in a controversial incident at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Garcia lost a hole during their quarter-final clash in Texas after lipping out from tap-in range before Kuchar had the chance to concede the putt.

The two players discussed the issue at length over the next couple of holes and both received criticism on social media, leading to the pair releasing a video together to try and end any further debate about it.

"We're all good," Garcia said in the video, recorded at Austin Country Club. "At the end of the day, I made a mistake and he unfortunately didn't know how to make up for what happened. But it's all good."

Kuchar went on to win the tight match 2up on his way to reaching the final, where he was beaten 3&2 by Kevin Kisner on Sunday.

Kuchar (left) is already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season

"What's gone on with the aftermath is just incorrect, wrong and shouldn't happen," Kuchar said. "I want to tell you, Sergio [Garcia] handled the thing extremely well.

"When he missed the putt, we came off seven and he said, 'You know what, I missed it. It's your hole.' I told him how bad I felt, didn't feel right at all [and I] never want to win on a technicality."

Kuchar, who leads the FedExCup standings, returns to action at the Valero Texas Open this week, while Sergio Garcia will make his next appearance a week later at the Masters.