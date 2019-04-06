Daan Huizing claims historic Jordan Mixed Open victory

Daan Huizing proudly displays the trophy after winning the Jordan Mixed Open

Daan Huizing made golfing history by becoming the first player to win a full-field mixed professional tournament with his triumph at the Jordan Mixed Open.

Jordan Mixed Open Final leaderboard

The Dutchman began the final round at Ayla Golf Club two shots behind overnight leader Meghan MacLaren, who opened the event with consecutive rounds of seven-under-par 65.

MacLaren carded two birdies on her first three holes, but Huizing was able to slowly chip away at the Englishwoman's lead and the pair were level on 14 under after 13 holes.

In the end, it was Huizing who came out on top as he converted three crucial birdies on the closing holes and signed for a four-under 68, which gave him a two-stroke victory.

Huizing holed some crucial putts during the final round

MacLaren finished alone in second place, two clear of Martin Simonsen, who matched the course record with a final round of eight-under 64, which moved him 17 places up the leaderboard and into third place.

Players from all three Tours were represented in the top five. The best performer from the over-50s contingent was Jose Coceres of Argentina who finished in a tie for fourth place alongside Challenge Tour players Jack Senior and Oliver Farr.

Jose Coceres, Daan Huizing and Meghan MacLaren pose with the trophy

Of the 66 players that made the cut, 20 represented the Ladies European Tour, 21 were from the Staysure Tour and 25 were from the Challenge Tour.

The win was an emotional one for Huizing, who admitted it was a tough off-season after he narrowly missed out on a European Tour card at the Challenge Tour Grand Final last year.

The 28-year-old said: "It's a big moment for me. I've had a rough time at home recently so this is a really sweet way to prove to myself that I've got it. The belief in myself and the people around me, my team and my family, I'm really grateful for their support. I'm honoured. I think it's an historic event.

"It was a great battle. It's a different vibe and very special to be the first winner and I hope it's something that can be continued in the future."

MacLaren failed to make a birdie on the back nine during the final round

MacLaren said: "I'm obviously pretty disappointed not to win this week, having been in such a good position, but it was still an honour to be here and represent women's golf alongside two other great tours.

"Female golfers have done ourselves proud this week and it's been a great environment to be in with all three tours."