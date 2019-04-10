Masters moments: Bubba Watson secures second Augusta win

0:39 We complete our countdown of iconic Masters anniversaries by remembering Bubba Watson's dramatic Augusta win in 2014 We complete our countdown of iconic Masters anniversaries by remembering Bubba Watson's dramatic Augusta win in 2014

Bubba Watson claimed his first Masters victory in 2012 and he was donning a green jacket once again two years later as he triumphed by three shots in 2014.

The American left-hander came into the tournament in good form after winning the Northern Trust Open and notching several other top-10 finishes.

He made a solid start with a three-under 69 in the first round to sit one behind early pace-setter Bill Haas.

Watson then took centre stage in the second round as a 68, which included five consecutive birdies from the 12th, took him to seven under and three clear.

Watson hugs his caddie Ted Scott on the 18th green after wrapping up his victory

He could only manage a 74 in the third round which brought him back to the field and meant he only shared the lead with Jordan Spieth on five under after 54 holes.

Spieth took an early two-shot lead in the final round but back-to-back birdies from Watson at the eighth and ninth, as Spieth made successive bogeys, put Watson two ahead and he remained in control from there as he signed for a 69 to finish three ahead of Spieth and Sweden's Jonas Blixt.

"A small-town guy named Bubba now has two green jackets," he said afterwards. "This one is a lot different. The first one I kind of lucked into it, but this is a lot of hard work. After giving it back I wanted to get it back again."