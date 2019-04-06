Masters moments: Jose Maria Olazabal claims first Augusta win

1:29 Jose Maria Olazabal reflects on the first of his two Masters victories, 25 years on from his 1994 success Jose Maria Olazabal reflects on the first of his two Masters victories, 25 years on from his 1994 success

European golfers dominated The Masters in the late '80s and early '90s and Jose Maria Olazabal became the sixth winner from Europe in seven years at Augusta National in 1994.

The Spaniard, who had finished runner-up to Ian Woosnam in 1991, was inspired by a note from compatriot Seve Ballesteros, the champion in 1980 and 1983, as he carded a three-under 69 in the final round to claim a two-shot victory.

"It was very nice,'' Olazabal, then aged 28, said of the letter left in his locker on the Sunday morning. "Seve has had a great influence on me. He's given me courage and confidence to keep on playing.''

Bernard Langer helps Jose Maria Olazabal into his Green Jacket in 1994

Larry Mize, the 1987 champion, led after each of the first two rounds after a 68 and 71, while Olazabal recovered from an opening 74 with a five-under 67 in the second round to close within two shots of Mize.

Tom Lehman assumed the lead after the third round with a 69, but Olazabal matched that score to lie one behind after 54 holes.

Olazabal caught the American with a birdie on the eighth on the Sunday and went ahead for good when Lehman bogeyed the 12th, while Mize's challenge faded after a bogey at the 14th.

The Spaniard struck a decisive blow when he holed from 35 feet for an eagle at the 15th as Lehman missed a shorter chance and, despite bogeying the 17th, Olazabal sealed victory with a par at the last as Lehman made a bogey.

Olazabal celebrates after holing his final putt in 1994

"It's like a dream come true," said Olazabal. "I've been working hard the last few years to achieve this, and I got it."