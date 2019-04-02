The Masters 2019: Current list of players due to feature at Augusta
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 02/04/19 4:35pm
The Masters is nearly upon us, but who will be teeing it up in the opening men’s major of the year?
The field for August National is almost finalised with 86 players accepting their invites to play, while one final spot is available to the winner of the Valero Texas Open.
Current Masters field (as of April 1)
Players in alphabetical order; USA unless stated; *denotes amateurs
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)
Devon Bling*
Keegan Bradley
Angel Cabrera (Arg)
Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey (Eng)
Stewart Cink
Fred Couples
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Rickie Fowler
Sergio Garcia (Esp)
Branden Grace (Rsa)
Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
Justin Harding (Rsa)
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Charley Hoffman
JB Holmes
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland* (Nor)
Charles Howell III
Shugo Imahira (Jpn)
Trevor Immelman (Rsa)
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
Martin Kaymer (Ger)
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)
Brooks Koepka
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Landry
Bernhard Langer (Ger)
Marc Leishman (Aus)
Haotong Li (Chn)
Adam Long
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Sandy Lyle (Sco)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Rory McIlroy (NIR)
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari (Ita)
Kevin Na
Alex Noren (Swe)
Kevin O'Connell*
Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)
Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
Alvaro Ortiz* (Mex)
Eddie Pepperell (Eng)
Ian Poulter (Eng)
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Jovan Rebula* (Rsa)
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose (Eng)
Xander Schauffele
Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
Adam Scott (Aus)
Webb Simpson
Vijay Singh (Fij)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Brandt Snedeker
Jordan Spieth
Kyle Stanley
Kevin Tway
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace (Eng)
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir (Can)
Danny Willett (Eng)
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Ian Woosnam (Wal)
