The Masters: Is there a correct way to put on the Green Jacket?

The Green Jacket is an iconic part of the Masters, but not everyone on the Augusta roll of honour has found it easy when first wearing their prestigious prize.

Only Augusta National members and the winners of golf's opening men's major of the year get their chance to slip on the famous garment, with the previous champion presenting the jacket in the Butler Cabin after the close of play.

Patrick Reed will be helping the 2019 champion put on his Green Jacket on Sunday evening, although some players through the years have found the task more difficult than perhaps it should be!

Reed is bidding to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Tiger Woods

From struggling to work out which arm to put in first to having to struggle and squeeze into the jacket, many Masters champions have not had a smooth experience being presented with their new clothing!

