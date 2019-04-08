The Masters 2019: Current list of players due to feature at Augusta

0:45 The waiting is nearly over for golf's opening men's major of the year, with all four rounds of the Masters live on Sky Sports The waiting is nearly over for golf's opening men's major of the year, with all four rounds of the Masters live on Sky Sports

The Masters is nearly upon us, but who will be teeing it up in the opening men’s major of the year?

Corey Conners secured a last-minute invite after claiming his maiden PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open, meaning that 87 players are set to feature this week at Augusta National.

Current Masters field (as of April 8)

Players in alphabetical order; USA unless stated; *denotes amateurs

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

Devon Bling*

Keegan Bradley

Angel Cabrera (Arg)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey (Eng)

Can Paul Casey win a maiden major title at Augusta?

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners (Can)

Fred Couples

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Garcia missed the cut in 2018, having beaten Justin Rose in a play-off 12 months earlier

Branden Grace (Rsa)

Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

Justin Harding (Rsa)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Charley Hoffman

JB Holmes

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland* (Nor)

Charles Howell III

Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

Trevor Immelman (Rsa)

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

Martin Kaymer (Ger)

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

The Masters - Live Live on

Bernhard Langer (Ger)

Marc Leishman (Aus)

Haotong Li (Chn)

Adam Long

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Sandy Lyle (Sco)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Rory McIlroy (NIR)

Rory McIlroy has another chance to complete a career Grand Slam

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari (Ita)

Kevin Na

Alex Noren (Swe)

Kevin O'Connell*

Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

The Masters Countdown Live on

Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

Alvaro Ortiz* (Mex)

Eddie Pepperell (Eng)

Ian Poulter (Eng)

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Jovan Rebula* (Rsa)

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed returns as defending champion

Justin Rose (Eng)

Xander Schauffele

Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

Adam Scott (Aus)

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh (Fij)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Brandt Snedeker

Live Masters - On the Range Live on

Jordan Spieth

Kyle Stanley

Kevin Tway

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace (Eng)

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir (Can)

Danny Willett (Eng)

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Ian Woosnam (Wal)

Watch all four days of the Masters from April 11-14 live on Sky Sports Golf!