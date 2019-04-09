The Masters: Brooks Koepka says missing Augusta last year was 'a blessing'

Brooks Koepka is chasing his fourth major championship

Brooks Koepka says missing last year's Masters because of a wrist injury inspired him to a brilliant remainder of 2018.

The American was forced to undergo surgery on the problem at the end of 2017 and did not recover in time to play at Augusta last year, but then went on to retain his US Open title and claim his third major at the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

And the world no 4 admits watching the Masters on television last year gave him the spark he needed to refocus on his career.

Koepka won the PGA Championship last year

"Any time you're on the couch and you're watching guys that you know you should be competing with, it's never fun," he said.

"It was a blessing in disguise. I think that was something I needed, to really kind of find my love for the game again, something that was important to me, to sit down and watch and really realise how much I do miss this game.

"To come back and to have the year I had was impressive because I don't think anybody saw that one coming."

Prior to 2018, Koepka had gradually improved his showing at Augusta, finishing in a tie for 33rd on his first appearance in 2015, tied for 21st in 2016 and then in a tie for 11th in 2017.

Koepka became the first player since 1989 to win successive US Open titles

And he says standing on the first tee was at the time the most nerve-wracking moment of his career.

"I think until I played the Ryder Cup, it was the most nervous tee shot I ever hit," he added.

"The first time you ever play it, it's going to be very intimidating. Your whole range session, you've been waiting to hit this shot and just get it under way and get the round going and feel like you've got something. It's a unique experience. It's always fun.

"It's a great opening hole because you hit a great tee shot, you get a good look at birdie and if not, you're kind of wondering what you're going to make. I just think it's a great opening hole."

Now Ryder Cup team-mates, Phil Mickelson once said no to Brooks Koepka's request for an autograph

Koepka has older memories of Augusta too, namely being ignored for an autograph by Phil Mickelson while attending the tournament as a child.

"I was standing by the old range, and somehow found my way right by the parking lot or something like that and asked him for an autograph and he said no. Probably about the only kid Phil's ever turned down.

"He told me years later, I shouldn't have been in the parking lot - so fair enough."