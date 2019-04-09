The Masters 2019 QUIZ: Put your Augusta knowledge to the test!

The men's major golfing season is finally upon us, but how much can you remember about past editions of the Masters?

Patrick Reed returns to Augusta as defending champion after claiming a one-shot victory in last year's event, following on from Sergio Garcia and Danny Willett as recent first-time winners.

The event has the majority of golf's all-time greats on its roll of honour, with Jack Nicklaus a six-time Augusta winner and Tiger Woods claiming the Green Jacket four times, while a number of notable contenders will be looking to add their names to the list this week.

Tiger Woods won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005

Rory McIlroy arrives in Georgia with another chance to complete the Grand Slam, while Justin Rose can extend his advantage at the top of the world rankings if he can go one better than his runner-up finish in 2017.

How much do you think you know about the Augusta archives? Put your Masters knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!

