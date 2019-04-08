Golf News

The Masters: Augusta highlights with memorable Sky Sports voices

Last Updated: 08/04/19 2:51pm
1:41
We take a look back at some famous moments from The Masters and combine them with some of the great commentary snippets.
To whet the appetite ahead of this week's Masters we have matched some of the iconic Sky Sports commentaries with some famous moments from Augusta National over the years.

After Formula One's David Croft kicks things off with "it's lights out and away we go", we flash back to some classic footage from The Masters.

An alternative commentary is then provided by football's Martin Tyler, Rob Hawthorne and Gary Neville, David Gower, David Lloyd and Nasser Hussain from the cricket team, boxing's Adam Smith, rugby league's Eddie Hemmings and rugby union's Miles Harrison.

Click play on the video above to see who plays some "unbelievable" golf, who starts "a new chapter, a new era" and who has to "start the car".

