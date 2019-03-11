The Masters: When’s it on and full Sky Sports TV times

Patrick Reed celebrates after winning the 82nd Masters last year

The men’s major golf season begins here!

The eyes of the sporting world will focus their attention on Augusta National as the world's best vie for the honour to wear the coveted green jacket.

Sky Sports Golf will be the home of all four golf men's majors in 2019 over what promises to be a thrilling three-month period.

As is tradition, the Masters will act as the opening chapter with extensive coverage from April 11-14 along with unrivalled build-up coverage including the Par 3 contest.

Patrick Reed held off a remarkable charge by 2015 champion Jordan Spieth to win his maiden major title following a thrilling final-round last year and more drama is expected once again.

Reed (right) played alongside Rory McIlroy in the final group in 2018

The key times are:

One hour of on-site build-up coverage will preview each day's coverage.

The first round live coverage begins at 8pm UK time on Thursday, April 11, simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Final round coverage will begin at 7pm on Sunday April 14.

Coverage from Augusta will begin with an 'On The Range' programme from 5pm on Monday, April 8.

Justin Rose shows his frustration during last year's Masters

Coverage on Wednesday, April 10, will see another 'On The Range' programme at 2pm followed later by live coverage of the traditional Par 3 contest at 7pm.

Each day's play will be simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with the first three rounds of coverage beginning at 8pm, with the culmination of the tournament beginning an hour earlier.

Sky Sports' On-site team:

Nick Dougherty will lead Sky Sports' on-site team and he will be joined by the experienced commentary team including Ewen Murray, Butch Harmon Paul McGinley and Rich Beem.

Sarah Stirk will also be part of the coverage, interviewing the world's best players at the Sky Cart, while reporter James Haddock will provide regular updates to Sky Sports News viewers.

Sky Sports Golf's Masters schedule

Monday, April 8

5pm: The Masters - On The Range - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Wednesday, April 10

2pm: The Masters - On The Range - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: The Masters - Par 3 Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Thursday, April 11

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Friday, April 13

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday, April 13

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday, April 14

7pm: Live from the Masters - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The Masters Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.