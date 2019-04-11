Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in Masters putting challenge

2:34 Sky Sports' greatest double act go head-to-head to see who's the king of the greens Sky Sports' greatest double act go head-to-head to see who's the king of the greens

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher took part in a hilarious putting challenge to see who is king of the green ahead of The Masters.

Neville and Carragher both engaged in the putting challenge, but with a tricky twist as influences from the worlds of cricket, boxing and Formula 1 were introduced.

The pair were tasked with completing their putts using a variety of equipment. Whether it be using boxing gloves or wearing an F1 helmet - they were more than put to the test.

And of course, the former Premier League defenders were tasked with using their feet to putt the ball in, too.

Hit the video above to see Neville and Carragher's hilarious putting challenge!