The Run In: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher predict Premier League title race

Two points separate Premier League leaders Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City as we hurtle towards the end of an enthralling title race.

Jurgen Klopp's side returned to the summit after their 3-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's, but City now have a game in hand over their rivals, and can be back on top as early as this weekend, when they travel to face Crystal Palace, live on Super Sunday.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville assessed The Run In, and where the title will be won and lost.

Liverpool's Run In

Chelsea (H) - April 14, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts Liverpool win, Neville predicts draw

Cardiff (A) - April 21, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts Liverpool win, Neville predicts Liverpool win

Huddersfield (H) - April 26, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts Liverpool win, Neville predicts Liverpool win

Newcastle (A) - May 5, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts draw, Neville predicts draw

Wolves (H) - May 12

Carra predicts Liverpool win, Neville predicts Liverpool win

LIVERPOOL TOTAL POINTS: Jamie: 95 points Gary: 93 points

Carragher's verdict: "I think Liverpool are a better side than Chelsea, but the reason why I think they'll win on Super Sunday is because I think they've got a big advantage. They'll have played Friday, Tuesday, Sunday. Chelsea will have played Monday, Thursday - and an away game in Europe - Sunday. For that reason alone, I think Liverpool will win.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

"I think Liverpool will get to the Champions League final, and I think Newcastle will fall in between either two legs of a semi-final against Barcelona or against Manchester United. That will not be an easy game. I think Rafa Benitez as a manager, and the way he sets up, will make it difficult for Liverpool. People will say he's an ex-Liverpool manager, and that he'd like to see Liverpool win the league.

"He might, but I'm not sure, really. I think if he'd won the league himself, he might say, 'Jurgen can win one'. But maybe he's thinking, 'I don't want Jurgen to do something I haven't done!' He'll play five at the back and he'll try to make it a difficult game."

Neville's verdict: "I do know Chelsea have got a good record at Liverpool (they have not lost in the league at Anfield since 2012). I think the players that Chelsea have got in Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Pedro, Barkley, they can all beat men from midfield. So I do think they are the type that can cause Liverpool problems this Sunday.

"I also agree about Newcastle. What we have to factor into this is that Liverpool are big favourites to have to play against either Barcelona or Manchester United. They will be humongous games from a Liverpool perspective. At that point, I think that will start to affect the games in and around them."

2:42 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Manchester City's Run In

Crystal Palace (A) - April 14, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts Man City win, Neville predicts draw

Tottenham (H) - April 20, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts Man City win, Neville predicts Man City win

Manchester United (A) - April 24, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts draw, Neville predicts draw

Burnley (A) - April 28, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts draw, Neville predicts Man City win

Leicester (H) - May 4, Sky Sports Premier League

Carra predicts Man City win, Neville predicts Man City win

Brighton (A) - May 12

Carra predicts Man City win, Neville predicts Man City win

MANCHESTER CITY TOTAL POINTS: Jamie: 94 points Gary: 94 points

Carragher's verdict: "A big derby game is never easy, and the Manchester one is in between a difficult week for City. Manchester United have got Everton and Chelsea either side as well, but I do think this is City's hardest game. City can still go anywhere and win, and they've got a great record there in the last few years, but I just think there's something on it for United.

"I think that week, with Tottenham, Man United followed by Burnley... and with Burnley in the form that they're in at this moment it will be tough. City didn't win there last season, and I feel Burnley will also be a tough game for them. I saw what Burnley did to Tottenham, and I think they've turned a corner."

Neville's verdict: "I do believe that sometimes when a team has something over you, or if there's a ground you don't like going to, or a team you don't like playing against, it doesn't tend to leave you that quickly. City can go to Crystal Palace and win - there's no doubt about that. But I just think it's a game where City can drop points.

"I want United to win the Manchester derby. It's impossible to think that Ole and the fans inside the stadium would want anything else. I won't be there that night thinking I want Manchester City to win at Old Trafford. No chance. I'm not that keen on Liverpool winning the league, but I'm also not keen on City winning the quadruple. In fact, I think I'm less keen on City winning the quadruple!"

The final table

While Carragher believes Liverpool will pip City by a point, Neville predicts it is City who will retain their Premier League title by the same margin.

"There's nothing to smile about here," joked the former Manchester United defender.

"I don't think both teams will be perfect between now and the end of the season. With the Champions League thrown in, I just don't think it will happen.

"I'm not overly confident about these predictions in any way shape or form. Friday night was good for Liverpool [against Southampton], not just because like against Tottenham they showed some spirit.

"But a few years ago, I remember when they were going for the league and they played against Norwich. It felt like there was something going wrong there.

"They started to sit deeper in the box. Jurgen Klopp made those substitutions at St Mary's and order was retained, and they won the game the way they did - that was a championship performance.

"Liverpool are playing like champions, there's no doubt."

1:30 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are 'on fire' as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title and Champions League success Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are 'on fire' as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title and Champions League success

Carragher concluded: "I think the big decision both managers, and Jurgen Klopp will certainly have, is the Champions League semi-final.

"Pep Guardiola will still go strong in that. It'll be a big thing to see what Klopp would do in a big Champions League semi-final were Liverpool to get there - with another league game coming.

"He knows how much Liverpool and the supporters want to win the league.

"It's a big decision, because if Liverpool are in pole position for the league, I would have no problems with him resting players against Manchester United. I think the league is bigger than anything for Liverpool."