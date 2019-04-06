Liverpool's Mohamed Salah says scoring goals is always on his mind

Mohamed Salah admits scoring goals is always on his mind after he ended an eight-game drought to write his name in Liverpool's record books.

Salah became the fastest player in Liverpool's history to hit 50 league goals following his sensational solo effort in Friday evening's 3-1 win at Southampton.

The Egyptian's crucial 80th-minute strike at the end of a blistering run from inside his own half brought up his half-century in 69 matches, three fewer than Fernando Torres, and helped move his team back to the top of the Premier League table.

He had previously not found the net since February 9, his longest barren run since signing from Roma for £34m in 2017.

"I think as a striker you need to score. Always, I'm thinking to score," Salah told Sky Sports.

Jordan Henderson's late third sealed the comeback success at St Mary's after Naby Keita cancelled out an early opener from Saints forward Shane Long.

Salah scored for the 18th time in the league this season to move one behind Sergio Aguero in the race for the Golden Boot, but the Reds forward says helping his side to victory is what matters most.

"That's goal number 50 for Liverpool in the Premier League, so that's special. I'm very happy to score a goal to help the team. That's the most important thing for us," he added.

Liverpool sit two points ahead of current champions Manchester City at the top of the table, who have a game in hand with six matches remaining.

