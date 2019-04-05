Mohamed Salah's top five Premier League goals after scoring 50th at Southampton
Last Updated: 05/04/19 10:40pm
Mohamed Salah scored the 50th goal of his Premier League career in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Southampton, but what was his best strike? Have your say by voting here…
The Egypt international has been a sensation in front of goal since moving to Anfield from Roma in the summer of 2017, bringing up his half century on Friday night to help send Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table.
"I think that was goal number 50 in the Premier League so that was special," Salah told Sky Sports after the match at St Mary's. "I'm very happy to score a goal and help the team. That's the most important thing."
"That was my first goal in nine games, that was Henderson's first goal since 20-30 games so I'm happy."
There have been some breathtaking efforts from Salah - who also scored twice in the top flight for Chelsea in the 2013/14 season - since his arrival on Merseyside and we have picked out five goals that really caught the eye.
However, we want you to choose your favourite from these five:
⚽ @MoSalah has scored 5️⃣0️⃣ PL goals for @LFC - quicker than any other player.— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 5, 2019
Only @alanshearer for Blackburn (66 games) & @RvN1776 for @ManUtd (68 games) have reached 50 goals in fewer games. pic.twitter.com/2dz2v86rrz
- Stoke v Liverpool, Nov 2017: Salah's stinging far-post volley seals the points for the visitors at the bet365 Stadium.
- Liverpool v Everton, Dec 2017: The forward finds the top-left corner of the net with an exquisite curler after evading the challenges of two Everton players in the box
- Liverpool v Man City, Jan 2018: Salah beats Ederson with an outrageous long-range chip
- Liverpool v Tottenham, Feb 2018: The Egypt international's sensational solo run deep into injury time gives his side the lead in a crucial top-four clash
- Bournemouth v Liverpool, Dec 2018: Salah seals his hat-trick by rounding Asmir Begovic twice, before coolly slotting home