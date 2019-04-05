Mohamed Salah's top five Premier League goals after scoring 50th at Southampton

2:09 We take a look at Mo Salah's five best Premier League goals after he scored his 50th in the competition We take a look at Mo Salah's five best Premier League goals after he scored his 50th in the competition

Mohamed Salah scored the 50th goal of his Premier League career in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Southampton, but what was his best strike? Have your say by voting here…

The Egypt international has been a sensation in front of goal since moving to Anfield from Roma in the summer of 2017, bringing up his half century on Friday night to help send Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table.

"I think that was goal number 50 in the Premier League so that was special," Salah told Sky Sports after the match at St Mary's. "I'm very happy to score a goal and help the team. That's the most important thing."

"That was my first goal in nine games, that was Henderson's first goal since 20-30 games so I'm happy."

There have been some breathtaking efforts from Salah - who also scored twice in the top flight for Chelsea in the 2013/14 season - since his arrival on Merseyside and we have picked out five goals that really caught the eye.

However, we want you to choose your favourite from these five:

⚽ @MoSalah has scored 5️⃣0️⃣ PL goals for @LFC - quicker than any other player.



Only @alanshearer for Blackburn (66 games) & @RvN1776 for @ManUtd (68 games) have reached 50 goals in fewer games. pic.twitter.com/2dz2v86rrz — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 5, 2019