Gary Neville believes 'composed' Liverpool in good position in title race

Gary Neville believes a composed Liverpool are in a much better position than they were during their last sustained title challenge in 2013/14

Gary Neville insisted he would not be surprised if both Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points in The Run In, but believes a "composed" Liverpool are well placed.

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's on Friday Night Football, to once again leapfrog Manchester City to top the Premier League table.

City have a game in hand, and will retain their Premier League title if they win their last six league matches, but Neville highlighted how there can still be so many twists and turns before now and May 12, while believing Liverpool are an altogether different proposition than the side who faltered at the final hurdle in the 2013/14 season.

Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League

"It wouldn't surprise me if City dropped points in two games, and Liverpool dropped points in two games," Neville said. "But I never felt so sure that Liverpool were going to win a game as I was tonight.

"It is an outstanding level of performance from both teams this season. We have got great games to watch. Next Sunday is huge. Crystal Palace, next Sunday, is equally as tough for City. If City do go and win that match and the Liverpool players know they have to go and win against Chelsea the legs start to get that little bit heavier.

The Run In - Remaining fixtures Date Liverpool fixtures Date Man City fixtures April 14 Chelsea (H) - SSPL April 14 Palace (A) - SSPL April 21 Cardiff (A) - SSPL April 20 Spurs (H) - SSPL April 24 Man Utd (A) - SSPL April 26 Huddersfield (H) - SSPL April 28 Burnley (A) - SSPL May 5 Newcastle (A) - SSPL May 4 Leicester (H) - SSPL May 12 Wolves (H) May 12 Brighton (A)

"If City drop points, then Liverpool will bounce onto that pitch. We are going to witness it first hand all the way to the end of the season.

"Liverpool are in a good moment. They look less emotional than last season the way they have played. There was a level of desperation, a level of frantic-ness in the way they played [last season].

Jurgen Klopp says he's proud of the fight in his Liverpool side after they came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1

"Against Southampton in the first part of the game they struggled, I thought Southampton played really well, but then they got control of the game, and control is important. Composure is important, Mohamed Salah [who scored Liverpool's second] was clinical in a crucial moment. He will need to be cold towards the end of the season.

"Liverpool are in a far better position than they were a few years ago when they were going for the title, because at that time, it was a bit more desperate that time, a bit more frantic."