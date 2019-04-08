Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool on fire ahead of Porto tie

1:30 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are 'on fire' ahead of their Champions League tie against Porto on Tuesday Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are 'on fire' ahead of their Champions League tie against Porto on Tuesday

Jurgen Klopp has warned Porto that Liverpool are "on fire" and not feeling the pressure of probably having to win all their remaining games this season.

Liverpool take on the Portuguese champions in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, in a rematch of the last-16 tie they won last season.

Klopp's side are also leading the Premier League with just five games to go, although Manchester City are just two points behind and have a game in hand.

Liverpool beat Porto 5-0 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Champions League last season

When it was put to Klopp they may need to win all of the matches they still have to play this campaign, he said: "To be in the situation we are, we had to pretty much win all the games. We are used, this season, to this situation.

"It's such a good time, you can feel it in this moment. We are in two big competitions, but we have to use this situation. We have not finished our development. We want to write a few proper things on the pages of this season.

"We're on fire to be honest; in training you can see it. We are really in a good way."

Liverpool will be hoping Mohamed Salah finds the net for the second game in succession having ended his eight-game goal-drought by scoring against Southampton on Friday.

Mohamed Salah has 21 goals in all competitions this season

Klopp says the Egyptian forward has found his confidence again, explaining: "The late Tottenham goal really helped. I know it was an own goal but it was forced by Mo.

"For me the best way to describe this situation is the big chance he had in [Bayern] Munich. Everything was perfect and then in the last second [Niklas] Sule comes along from behind.

"He was so close in so many moments so nobody was concerned."

1:06 Jurgen Klopp insists he never doubted Mohamed Salah after the forward ended his goal-scoring drought Jurgen Klopp insists he never doubted Mohamed Salah after the forward ended his goal-scoring drought

Klopp confirmed Joe Gomez is unlikely to play at Anfield against Porto on Tuesday, despite returning to training after the broken leg he suffered in December.

He said: "We want to have Joe around; not because he's 100 per cent ready but it's just nice to have him.

"For him it's better to have more sessions - he needs that, he's not long enough in training. If we are not struggling player wise then we should not think about Joe for the next one or two weeks."