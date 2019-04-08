European Paper Talk: Liverpool to hijack Thorgan Hazard move?

As the end of the 2018/19 season inches ever closer, clubs across Europe will soon be turning their attention to the summer transfer window.

Shortlists will be drawn up, agents contacted, stories will be leaked to the press. Our friends at Football Whispers are on hand to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Germany

Thorgan Hazard has informed Borussia Dortmund he wants to join the club at the end of the season. Dortmund are prepared to pay Borussia Monchengladbach around £35m for the Belgium international, who is out of contract in 2020. (Kicker)

However, Gladbach would rather sell Hazard to a club outside of the Bundesliga and Liverpool are prepared to offer around £40m to bring him to the Premier League this summer. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Spain

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri wants to leave the club and join Manchester City. The 22-year-old, who only joined Atleti last summer from Villarreal, has a buyout clause in his contract of £60m. (AS)

Real Madrid are ready to shelve their plans to spend big on a striker this summer due to Karim Benzema's improved form and the potential arrivals of Eden Hazard from Chelsea and Paul Pogba from Manchester United. (AS)

Real Madrid may incorporate Raul de Tomas in their first-team squad next season. The 24-year-old has netted 14 times in La Liga for struggling Rayo Vallecano and could be an effective back-up to Benzema. (AS)

Ivan Rakitic will snub interest from across Europe this summer to remain at Barcelona. The Croatian midfielder is a Juventus transfer target but wants to remain at the Camp Nou for at least one more season. (Cadena Cope)

Real Madrid will attempt to offload Gareth Bale this summer after the Welsh star was whistled by the club's supporters. However, very few clubs can afford the transfer fee and wages both Madrid and the Wales star would demand. (Marca)

Italy

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is on Atletico Madrid's radar. However, the La Liga side are unlikely to match the £85m price tag on the winger, who has said he would only leave Naples for an offer he couldn't refuse. (Il Mattino)

Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo and Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini are the favourites to take charge at Roma in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain plan to bolster their squad this summer and have targeted three experienced defenders: Valencia right-back Cristiano Piccini, Fiorentina left-back Cristiano Biraghi and Daley Blind, who joined Ajax last summer from Manchester United. (Le Parisien)

Lyon have denied reports they've spoken with Laurent Blanc or any other coach about replacing Bruno Genesio at the end of the season. (Various)