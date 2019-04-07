Sean Cox to attend Liverpool Legends game in Dublin being held as fundraiser

Liverpool players paid tribute to Sean Cox after he was attacked outside Anfield

Sean Cox will attend Friday's fundraising match between the Liverpool Legends and FAI Legends in Dublin, which is being held in his honour, wife Martina has revealed.

Liverpool supporter Cox suffered a severe brain injury when he was attacked by a Roma fan before last season's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash at Liverpool.

Simone Mastrelli was jailed for three-and-a-half years in February after pleading guilty to attacking Cox.

Cox, who turns 54 later this month, has been in hospital since and has only left the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire twice, both times for brief visits to his family home.

But he will be in attendance at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night when a Liverpool Legends side managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish and captained by Ian Rush takes on an Irish Legends team managed by current Republic boss Mick McCarthy and led by former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane.

In an interview with the Irish Times, Martina Cox said: "Sean will be attending the match. It will be quite overwhelming for him, as it's his first time in a public setting, so we're hoping that people will respect his privacy.

Kenny Dalglish will be in charge of Liverpool's Legends at the Aviva Stadium

"At the same time, it's a great honour for him to be there, and it reflects the support that's out there for Sean.

"Let's just hope we fill the stadium for him. The Irish Legends versus the Liverpool Legends - you're not going to get anything better than that.

"He's been home here twice. Only for a couple of hours, a year on, but just to have him in the house was amazing and that was the biggest thing for us.

"We just take it week-by-week, day-by-day. He is making progress. You can see where he's got to, but you can also see how far he still has to go."