Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool can't play like Man City, and why should we?

3:41 Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool can't play like Man City, and he doesn't want to Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool can't play like Man City, and he doesn't want to

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool cannot play like Manchester City, but does not feel the need to, after returning to the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool put on a late show to fight back and beat Southampton 3-1 on Friday Night Football, meaning they lead Manchester City by two points, though the champions do have a game in hand.

The late win is their third straight victory in the Premier League where decisive goals have come after the 80th minute, while Manchester City have brushed aside their recent opponents Cardiff and Fulham with relative ease.

But Klopp, talking to Sky Sports, insists Liverpool play their own way, and the German is more than happy for that to continue.

"The performance was not top level, but it is about fighting," said Klopp. "People want us to play like Manchester City. We are unable to do that. Why should we do it? We play our own football. It's a nice way, and a really good way.

Liverpool celebrate after their late show secured three points

"We have 82 points now. That is massive in this crazy league, with these unbelievably strong opponents, and everyone is waiting for us. I am really proud. It is incredible."

Having gone 1-0 down early to a Shane Long goal, Naby Keita brought Liverpool level, before Mo Salah's first in eight games and Jordan Henderson's late close-range strike gave Liverpool a vital win.

Klopp was delighted with the performance, admitting he knew it would be a difficult night.

MASSIVE result! 💪🏾 Great fight from the team to come back and take home another 3 huge points! 🔝We’ll never quit 👊🏾 #YNWA #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/inD5TUWYGi — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 5, 2019

"I'm really, really happy about the performance and the game because we knew it was difficult for us, so that was good. Winning here is not easy but we did it - really good.

"We had a few performances not on top level but we were always in the game, it's not about that, it's really about fighting. I'm really proud of what the boys did tonight, it's incredible.

2:42 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League

"We had our moments in the first half, we were dominant but they scored the goal, a nice goal - not world-class defending I would say but a nice goal and then we stayed calm, worked hard for the moment, not waiting for it, working for it."

Salah's much-needed goal sets Liverpool up well going into their final five games, and Klopp says the strike from last season's top scorer was "world class".

On Salah's goal, he added: "Everyone was probably waiting for the pass to Bobby (Firmino) but he couldn't pass, it was not a good angle, so he finished it off and it was world class."