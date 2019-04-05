Jamie Carragher praises Jurgen Klopp's substitutions after Liverpool's comeback win at Southampton

Jordan Henderson scored late on and also set up Mo Salah's goal

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher insists the second-half introduction of Jordan Henderson and James Milner was key to Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Southampton.

The skipper and vice-captain were introduced just shy of the hour mark with the game still deadlocked at 1-1, Henderson playing a more advanced role than usual after replacing Gini Wijnaldum and Milner slotting in at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The changes helped Liverpool take a grip on the game after Southampton had caused them repeated problems and two late goals banked three more vital points and put the Merseysiders two points clear at the top of the table.

Mo Salah's 50th Premier League goal but first for nine games put Liverpool in front with 10 minutes to go before Henderson strode forward to slide home Roberto Firmino's low cross six minutes later.

Jurgen Klopp embraces James Milner at full time

Asked about the impact of the changes, Carragher said: "Massive. I thought the energy that Jordan Henderson provided as soon as he came on, there was a big difference.

"Liverpool's passing at times in the game was too slow and lethargic and he just upped the tempo.

"And also bringing James Milner on, maybe people think that's a strange one. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) created the goal but there were problems coming down that side at times.

The Run In - Remaining fixtures Date Liverpool fixtures Date Man City fixtures April 14 Chelsea (H) - SSPL April 14 Palace (A) - SSPL April 21 Cardiff (A) - SSPL April 20 Spurs (H) - SSPL April 24 Man Utd (A) - SSPL April 26 Huddersfield (H) - SSPL April 28 Burnley (A) - SSPL May 5 Newcastle (A) - SSPL May 4 Leicester (H) - SSPL May 12 Wolves (H) May 12 Brighton (A)

"I think it was just a case of actually getting senior professionals on the pitch, no matter what position they were in because Jordan didn't play in his normal holding role, he was more advanced, hence why he got the goal.

"But definitely a great decision from Jurgen Klopp to make those two substitutions."

2:42 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League

'Klopp made good in-game decisions'

Gary Neville had called the changes at half-time after spotting that Liverpool were too open in midfield.

Neville said after the game: "Tonight he (Klopp) made good decisions. When Trent Alexander-Arnold came off for Milner, I thought it was a bit strange but the midfield one was a no-brainer.

MASSIVE result! 💪🏾 Great fight from the team to come back and take home another 3 huge points! 🔝We’ll never quit 👊🏾 #YNWA #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/inD5TUWYGi — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 5, 2019

"To be fair, at half-time I thought Liverpool's midfield was struggling. I thought Fabinho needed a Milner or a Henderson in there alongside him because Wijnaldum and Keita were not providing the protection for that back four.

3:00 Gary Neville believes a composed Liverpool are in a much better position than they were during their last sustained title challenge in 2013/14 Gary Neville believes a composed Liverpool are in a much better position than they were during their last sustained title challenge in 2013/14

"So he's made good decisions tonight, he'd made good in-game decisions."

Klopp: Changes added aggression

Klopp said later that the changes added aggression to his side.

"We had to be more lively again," said the Liverpool manager.

"You saw Gini struggling a little bit, feeling the intensity of the season or whatever, so it was clear we have these two options and Hendo and Millie, they are verbally aggressive, wake the boys up again and then really direction was there again."