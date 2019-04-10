The Masters Par 3: Matt Wallace, Shane Lowry among four Augusta aces

1:36 Matt Wallace and Shane Lowry were among the four players to fire holes-in-one during the traditional Masters Par 3 contest at Augusta National Matt Wallace and Shane Lowry were among the four players to fire holes-in-one during the traditional Masters Par 3 contest at Augusta National

Matt Wallace hit the 100th hole-in-one in the history of the Masters Par 3 tournament on his way to winning the traditional pre-Masters event.

Wallace was one of four players to hole their tee-shot, following Mark O'Meara, Shane Lowry and Devon Bling, and it set him up for a play-off with Sandy Lyle after both players finished five under for the nine holes.

With many of the players' girlfriends and wives caddying, and children and grandchildren accompanying them and even hitting the odd putt, there was a relaxed atmosphere, and Wallace will now hope to reverse history and become the first player to win the Masters in the same year as winning the Par 3 contest after beating Lyle at the third extra hole.

Matt Wallace marked his Masters debut with victory in the Par 3 tournament

O'Meara, the 1998 Masters champion, kicked things off as he dropped one straight in at the fifth, before Lowry's shot into the second hopped and skipped forward before spinning back into the cup.

Bling, a UCLA sophomore and US Amateur runner-up, finished in a three-way tie with Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer for third after dropping a shot at the last.

Shane Lowry's hole-in-one came at the second

It was his shot into the seventh that found the hole, spinning back and catching the edge before dropping in.

So it was left to Wallace to make it a century of aces, pitching it 10 feet past the hole and spinning straight back into the cup, prompting big celebrations with playing partners - fellow Englishmen Eddie Pepperell and Danny Willett.

