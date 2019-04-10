Watch as Matt Wallace takes his first trip down Magnolia Lane at the Masters

Masters debutant Matt Wallace was left unusually speechless as he took his first drive down Magnolia Lane.

Wallace, 28, is one of 17 players bidding to become the first rookie to win the Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller achieved it 1979.

The 28-year-old was playing on the Alps Tour in 2015, but arrives in Georgia as world No 36 on the back of three wins on the European Tour in 2018.

And he was lost for words as Sky Sports' James Haddock chauffeured him down Magnolia Lane to the famous clubhouse.

"Doing this and then playing with Nick Faldo later - that's a dream come true for me," he said.

"I drove past the entrance to Augusta with my school team and I thought 'that's the first and last time I'll ever see Augusta', and it's only in the last couple of years when I've had that vision that I could do this."

As the car pulled past security into the tree-lined lane, Wallace's face lit up, but he was very quiet.

"I'm speechless," he admitted. "It's a lot of hard work to get to here. Just looking at the quality of the fairways. I haven't felt like this ever coming to a tournament, so this is pretty special.

"I'm normally quite chatty, but this is serious."

Click on the video above to see Wallace's reaction to his first trip down Magnolia Lane…