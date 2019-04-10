WATCH: Trailing the Tiger Tracker, the anonoymous superfan who follows Tiger Woods

1:41 We caught up with the mysterious figure who has 350,000 people following his Tiger Woods-focused Twitter account. We caught up with the mysterious figure who has 350,000 people following his Tiger Woods-focused Twitter account.

Meet the Tiger Tracker.

This anonymous superfan follows Tiger Woods throughout every tournament, tracking his every shot for nearly 350,000 Twitter followers.

But he is fiercely protective of his identity, so when we went in search of him to get the lowdown on his work, he would only speak to us if he could hide his face and use a voice distorter.

"It was a calling," he said. "Some people are born to play golf; Tiger Woods, for example. Some people are born to track other people playing golf. That would be myself.

"As you've seen, there are a lot of imitators, a lot of duplicators. There's only one of me here this week at Augusta, doing my thing, doing it for the people."

Also in the interview, Tiger Tracker reveals what it takes to be a dedicated follower of the former world No 1 and what sort of relationship he enjoys with the four-time Masters champion.

And what does he think of Tiger's prospects this week?

"You have to like his chances. He knows how to win here and he's played pretty well this year. I'm not going to bet against him."

Click on the video above to see the full interview with the one and only Tiger Tracker!

