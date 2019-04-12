The Masters 2019: Can Rory McIlroy make a comeback for Augusta win?

2:34 A look back at the highlights from Rory McIlroy's opening round at the Masters A look back at the highlights from Rory McIlroy's opening round at the Masters

Rory McIlroy got off to a disappointing start to the Masters, but does he still have a chance of winning this year’s contest at Augusta?

The Northern Irishman arrived as one of the tournament favourites after a fast start to 2019, only to stutter to a one-over 73 on Thursday to sit seven strokes off the early leaders.

McIlroy mixed five birdies with six bogeys to end an erratic opening day in tied-44th and seven shots adrift of leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka - leaving the world No 3 up against it in his bid to complete golf's Grand Slam this time around.

McIlroy has finished inside the top-10 in his last five Augusta appearances

There have been a number of impressive comebacks in Masters history, with Sir Nick Faldo also seven shots off the pace after day one when he won in 1990 and Tiger Woods the same margin behind in his 2005 victory.

The last 13 winners of the Masters have been inside the top-10 after the opening day though, with Woods' two-over 74 in 2005 making him the last player to recover from an over-par first round to win.

McIlroy is already a winner this season at the Players Championship and he has made top-10 finishes in all seven of his starts this calendar year, but will he add a fifth major title this week?

Can McIlroy still win the Masters? Cast your vote from the options below.

Watch the Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Rory McIlroy will be in Featured Group action Friday from 7pm via the Sky Sports red button.