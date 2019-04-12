The Masters: Golf impersonator takes on Tommy Fleetwood swing

0:27 Ahead of the Masters, golf swing impersonator Jack Bartlett makes a comical attempt to replicate Tommy Fleetwood's look and swing on the golf course Ahead of the Masters, golf swing impersonator Jack Bartlett makes a comical attempt to replicate Tommy Fleetwood's look and swing on the golf course

Tommy Fleetwood has a number of instantly recognisable features, but how difficult is it to impersonate his look and swing on the golf course?

Ahead of this year's Masters, live on Sky Sports, the European Tour sent Jack Bartlett out to PGA Catalunya Resort to see how close he could get to replicating Fleetwood's preparations.

Bartlett has gathered a massive social media following with a number of hilarious impression of the world's top players, including of the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Johnson is looking to move back to world No 1 at the Masters this week

From the curly hair to the walk up to the shot and the mannerisms in the swing routine, Barlett nails the Fleetwood impression in comical fashion!

Do you think the effort is close to Fleetwood's? Click on the video above to see for yourself!

