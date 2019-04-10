The Masters: Hilarious impressions of the golfers in Augusta action

2:51 Watch impressionist Conor Moore transform into Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and a host of golfing names ahead of the Masters Watch impressionist Conor Moore transform into Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and a host of golfing names ahead of the Masters

Impressionist Conor Moore has been leaving golf fans in stitches once again by mimicking some of the sport’s biggest stars ahead of the Masters.

The Irishman has produced a number of comical videos in recent months - including one for Thomas Bjorn's Ryder Cup side in September - and has created another for Golf Channel ahead of the opening men's major of the year.

Moore pulled off impressions of some of the faces we will see at Augusta National this week, with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Gary Player among those getting the mimicking treatment!

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The video also contains hilarious impressions of Sergio Garcia and Francesco Molinari among others, with golf fans across the globe enjoying the latest feature.

Click on the video above to see Moore's Masters impressions!

The Masters - Live Live on

Watch the Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Wednesday with the traditional Par 3 contest from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.