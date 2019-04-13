The Masters: Bernhard Langer hits out after being warned for slow play

Bernhard Langer was unhappy about being warned for slow play

Bernhard Langer has expressed his dismay over being warned for slow play during his second round at The Masters.

Langer enjoyed a superb finish to his round as he birdied three of the last five holes to fire a 72 which left him at one under going into the weekend, an impressive achievement for the 61-year-old German.

Langer claims his group was being held up

But the two-time champion was perplexed about being warned for slow play as he insisted he and playing-partners, Matt Wallace and Alvaro Ortiz, were being held up by the groups in front of them.

Langer questioned why his group were given the hurry-up, and accused the officials of a lack of "common sense" as he aired his grievances after his round.

"It only takes for one group to have some trouble somewhere and it backs up," said Langer, who has made the cut for the 26th time at Augusta National and plays with Rafa Cabera Bello in the third round.

"On the par-fives, they're reachable for most of these guys, so you always have to wait at the par‑fives until they clear us.

"They came over on the third hole and they told us we were 10 minutes behind, but we waited eight minutes on the tee shot on the second and then we made it four minutes on the second shot. That's 12 minutes, so no wonder we're 10 minutes behind, right?

"I don't know where they got their information from. I said, 'well, is that my fault? We can't play any faster. Want me to hit it over their heads?'

"You'd think they'd have more common sense."