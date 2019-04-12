The Masters: Tiger Woods tripped by marshal in amazing birdie

0:38 Watch how Woods made an unlikely birdie after being tackled by a marshal at the Masters! Watch how Woods made an unlikely birdie after being tackled by a marshal at the Masters!

Tiger Woods recovered from finding the trees and being tripped by a marshal to deliver an epic birdie during his second-round charge up the Masters leaderboard.

Woods has delivered plenty of iconic Masters moments through the years, although few can match what unfolded for the former world No 1 at the par-four 14th.

The four-time Augusta champion had got within three of the lead after making birdies at the ninth and 11th, only to pull his tee shot way left off the 14th tree and finishing in a horrendous spot on the pine straw.

Woods is chasing a 15th major title

With no clear route through the trees to get the ball back into play, Woods hit a remarkable recovery through a small gap to see his ball finish on the green and 30 feet from the flag.

A marshal tried to protect the 43-year-old from the excited patrons but slipped and caught Woods on the ankle on his way to ground, leaving him hobbling off back towards the fairway.

Woods quickly shrugged off his knock and produced one of the largest roars of the day by draining the long-range birdie, lifting him into the group on five under.

