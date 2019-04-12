The Masters: Zach Johnson knocks ball with practice swing
By Keith Jackson at Augusta National
Last Updated: 12/04/19 7:59pm
Zach Johnson had an embarrassing moment on the 13th tee at The Masters after getting too close to his ball with a practice swing.
Johnson arrived on the tee at the par-five, the final hole of Amen Corner, determined to bounce back from a bogey at the 12th which saw him slip to two over for the tournament and in danger of missing the halfway cut.
The 2007 champion teed his ball up and stepped back to take a practice swing, but he clearly did not step back far enough as he clipped his ball with the toe of his driver.
His ball cannoned off the tee marker and ran onto the next tee with Johnson walking anxiously after it, although he then turned to enquire with his playing partners whether he was allowed to re-tee it, before he picked it up.
Johnson was permitted to do so, and he took full advantage as he made a good birdie-four, which gave him some extra breathing space in his battle to make it into the weekend.
Click on the video above to see Zach's Masters mishap on the 13th at Augusta. Live coverage continues through to Sunday's conclusion on Sky Sports Golf.
