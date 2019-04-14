How The 83rd Masters Was Won: Extended highlights show on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 14/04/19 10:16pm
Tiger Woods ended an 11-year wait for a major victory to land a momentous fifth Green Jacket and we look back on his success in a special highlights show – How The Masters Was Won.
How the final day unfolded
Relive all the drama of the final round at Augusta as Tiger Woods roared to Masters victory
A two-hour programme on Monday evening will review Woods' one-shot victory at Augusta National in great detail charting all four days, including the thrilling final round.
Woods, in just his second Augusta appearance since 2015, fired a two-under 70 to seal his 15th major title and first since the 2008 US Open - leading to claims he had achieved the greatest comeback in sport.
How the 2019 Masters Was Won
April 15, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
The show will have player interviews, pundit reaction and interviews as the opening major of the season came to a dramatic conclusion in Georgia.
Predicted inclement weather forced Sunday's final round to be brought forward and with a stellar leaderboard vying for the honours, there was incident wherever you looked in what will go down as a day unlike many other on golf's biggest stage.
Watch 'How The Masters Was Won' live on Monday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf.