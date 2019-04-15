The Masters: How Tiger Woods' Augusta victory is great for golf

Tiger Woods won the Green Jacket for a fifth time at the Masters

Paul McGinley discusses what Tiger Woods' win means for the sport and looks at whether he can win more major titles.

I think this is going to transcend our game of golf not just because it was the Masters, but because it was Tiger Woods and the comeback story. He knew how to win and it's a long time since it was his last rodeo, but he certainly hadn't forgotten how to do it!

For me, it was like a thoroughbred race horse that was pacing himself all week. As he got to the finish line he put that pressure on the leaders, who then made mistakes, allowing him to just glide into the lead.

Woods' victory is his first major title since 2008

I have no doubt he believed he could win again and his win last year at the Tour Championship, against the best 30 players on the PGA Tour, was the confirmation and validation that he was back at the top of his game.

Every golfer needs results, including Tiger, and we started to see signs of that from him last year. He contended at the Open Championship, he came close at the PGA Championship before winning the Tour Championship and started this season solidly without being spectacular.

He has been pacing himself for a run at trying to win the Masters all through the early part of this year and it ended up being a perfectly executed plan to get another Green Jacket.

His course management this week has better than anybody else by far and all week he looked like he had a real sense of calm about him.

Woods played alongside Tony Finau (pictured) and Francesco Molinari during the final day

As emotional as it was for him, gaining on the lead and watch the guys ahead making mistakes, he never got out of his comfort zone and stayed in control of what he was doing. He just slowly reeled those guys in and when he got the chance to put the foot down he did, like he did on the 13th, 15th and 16th.

This is such a great victory not just for Tiger Woods, but for the game of golf. That's 15 major championships now, just three behind Jack Nicklaus, and it would take a brave man to bet against him adding to that tally.

He has got two venues coming up in the next few months where he was before, with the PGA Championship at Bethpage and Pebble Beach for the US Open, so he will be relishing to those two chances.

Relive Tiger Woods' Masters victory in an extended highlights show, "How the Masters was won", on Monday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf.