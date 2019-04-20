Shane Lowry retains lead at weather-affected RBC Heritage

Shane Lowry tops the leaderboard at the RBC Heritage

Shane Lowry retained his place top of the leaderboard after a weather-disrupted second day at the RBC Heritage.

The Irishman held a one-shot advantage with two holes of left of his second round to complete when play was suspended due to darkness at Hilton Head at 7.47pm local time (12.47am BST).

Trey Mullinax is Lowry's closest challenger and holds the clubhouse lead at eight under after a three-under 68, while world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo sit a further stroke back.

Johnson can extend his lead at the top of the world rankings with a victory

Graeme McDowell and Tommy Fleetwood are four and five off the pace respectively with five holes to complete, with the players set to return to complete their second rounds on Saturday at 7.45am (12.45pm BST).

Lowry followed an opening-round 65 with birdies on his first two holes on Friday, in windy conditions, before storms saw play halted for nearly four hours during the afternoon.

The players returned to the course at 4.31pm local time and Lowry moved further ahead by holing a 15-footer at the par-five fifth, only to three-putt from 35 feet at the seventh to reach the turn in 34.

Lowry converted from 10 feet to save par at the 10th and got up and down from off the 14th green to avoid dropping a shot, before getting to nine under by making a two-putt birdie at the par-five next.

Lowry won earlier in the season on the European Tour at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Grillo recovered from bogeying his first two holes to fire an albatross at the par-five fifth, holing out from 254 years, on his way to matching Johnson's four-under 67 and joining him on seven under.

A bogey-free, round-of-the-day 65 from C.T Pan lifted him into a share of fifth alongside Rory Sabbatini, with Ian Poulter in the group a further shot back on five under.

One-time joint-leader Seamus Power slipped seven of the par's following a one-over 72, while Open champion Francesco Molinari is in danger of missing the cut and sits in the group on three over with six holes to complete.