Dustin Johnson drops seven shots in five holes at RBC Heritage

Last Updated: 22/04/19 12:40am
Relive Dustin Johnson's dramatic collapse down the leaderboard during the final round of the RBC Heritage.
Dustin Johnson saw his hopes of RBC Heritage victory fade in spectacular fashion after a nightmare finish to his final round at Harbour Town.

Johnson held a one-shot lead after 54 holes in South Carolina and opened with four consecutive pars on Sunday, before getting up and down from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-five fifth.

The world No 1 dropped a shot at the seventh after finding a bunker off the tee and reached the turn in level par, only to plummet down the leaderboard during a nightmare stretch from the 11th.

Johnson ended the week in tied-28th
Johnson missed a 10-footer to save par on the par-four for the first of three consecutive bogeys, before going out of bounds off the 14th tee on his way to a double-bogey.

The 34-year-old lost another ball at the par-five 15th tee and racked up a double-bogey seven, with a 30-foot birdie at the last the highlight of a disappointing final-round 77.

Click on the video above to look back at highlights from Johnson's Sunday shocker!

