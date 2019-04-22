Dustin Johnson drops seven shots in five holes at RBC Heritage
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 22/04/19 12:40am
Dustin Johnson saw his hopes of RBC Heritage victory fade in spectacular fashion after a nightmare finish to his final round at Harbour Town.
Johnson held a one-shot lead after 54 holes in South Carolina and opened with four consecutive pars on Sunday, before getting up and down from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-five fifth.
The world No 1 dropped a shot at the seventh after finding a bunker off the tee and reached the turn in level par, only to plummet down the leaderboard during a nightmare stretch from the 11th.
Johnson missed a 10-footer to save par on the par-four for the first of three consecutive bogeys, before going out of bounds off the 14th tee on his way to a double-bogey.
The 34-year-old lost another ball at the par-five 15th tee and racked up a double-bogey seven, with a 30-foot birdie at the last the highlight of a disappointing final-round 77.
Click on the video above to look back at highlights from Johnson's Sunday shocker!
