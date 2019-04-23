Sky Sports Golf podcast: What's it like for an amateur to play Augusta?

Ever wondered what it is like to play at the home of the Masters? Sky Sports’ very own James Haddock shares his experience in the latest episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

A limited number of the media get the chance to play Augusta National the day after the opening men's major of the year, with Haddock getting his opportunity less than 24 hours after Tiger Woods won the Green Jacket for a fifth time.

As well as describing his journey down Magnolia Lane and how he felt leading up to heading out on the course, Haddock shared some of the highs and lows from his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Woods claimed a one-shot win at the Masters

Haddock revealed his Masters memories talking to regular host Josh Antmann out on the road at TPC Louisiana ahead of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the pair also spent time discussing a range of topics from another busy week in the sport.

The pair look back at a breakthrough win for C.T Pan and a final round forget for Dustin Johnson at the RBC Heritage, as well as picking out some names who could impress this week both in New Orleans and on the European Tour at the Trophee Hassan II.

