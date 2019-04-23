Tommy Fleetwood playing alongside Sergio Garcia at Zurich Classic

Tommy Fleetwood plays alongside Sergio Garcia at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Tommy Fleetwood insists that there are no issues with Francesco Molinari ahead of teeing it up with a different team-mate at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Fleetwood and Molinari were dubbed 'Moliwood' after their history-making partnership at Le Golf National, where they became the first pairing to win all four matches together for Team Europe at a single Ryder Cup.

Molinari is sitting out of the PGA Tour's team event as part of a three-week break ahead of the PGA Championship, with Fleetwood switching to play alongside another Ryder Cup colleague in Sergio Garcia.

Garcia and Fleetwood were both part of Thomas Bjorn's Ryder Cup side at Le Golf National

"Fran [Francesco Molinari] is fine and everybody does their own thing throughout the year," Fleetwood said. "Me and Sergio [Garcia] spoke about it quite a while ago and it works out perfectly for us that we can play in this event together.

"It's comforting playing with a team-mate. Whether it's good or bad, it's nice to have that backing from somebody else out there on the golf course, especially if you're close with that person.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"There's nothing that we're trying to do any differently to you would any other week, but you just have that added luxury of somebody to fall back on if it's not going great.

"It's quite an exciting week in a way that there are FedExCup points to play for and there's a chance to play well. There's nothing to lose and everything to gain this week."

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Fleetwood finished tied-fourth in last year's event when partnering Chris Paisley while Garcia returns having missed the cut alongside compatriot Rafa Cabrera Bello, who he was also paired with for Team Europe during the 2016 Ryder Cup.

"I'm excited about it [playing with Fleetwood]," Garcia said. "We're good friends and have known each other for a long while, so we're excited to partner up.

Garcia is Europe's all-time record Ryder Cup points scorer

"I'm looking forward to having a good week and seeing if we can be up there contending. We talked about it and it felt good, felt right, and hopefully we will go out and prove if that is right."

Watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.