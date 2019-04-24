Can European Tour star Andy Sullivan make a hole-in-one in less than 500 attempts?

Would it be third time lucky in the European Tour's "Chase the Ace" series? Hopes now rest on the shoulders of Andy Sullivan, who was given 500 balls to make a hole-in-one...

Sullivan pitched up at the London Club in Kent on a chilly spring morning, and he made his way to the tee box at the 171-yard 11th hole on the Heritage Course aiming to defy the odds of making an ace.

Can Sullivan defy the odds and make the ace?

The chances of the average club golfer managing the perfect shot are around 100,000-1, although those odds come tumbling down to approximately 2,500-1 for a European Tour professional - so trying to make a hole-in-one in just 500 attempts remains a tough ask.

Edoardo Molinari, the brother of reigning Open champion Francesco, was unable to find an ace last year, while Scottish Open holder Brandon Stone was also unsuccessful with his 500 attempts.

So can Sullivan, a three-time European Tour winner and member of the 2016 Ryder Cup team, make it third time lucky?

Click on the video above to find out ...