Alexander Levy fires hole-in-one for Team Europe to win exhibition event

Alexander Levy made a spectacular hole-in-one to help Team Europe to victory in a special exhibition contest ahead of the Trophee Hassan II.

The event saw players from the European Tour and Ladies European Tour join forces for a mixed shootout, played on the ninth hole of the Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Team Europe were presented with trophies for winning the contest [Ladies European Tour]

Levy was one of five players featuring for Dame Laura Davies' European side, with Thongchai Jaidee captaining a Rest of the World team in the Hassan II Golf Cup.

The nearest-the-pin challenge was tied at 4-4 heading down to the final shot, when Levy - defending champion in Morocco - fired a slam-dunk ace to secure Team Europe a 5-4 victory.

Watch the Trophee Hassan II throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf and 11.55am on Sky Sports Main Event.