Golfer Si Woo Kim got up close and personal with some of the wildlife in New Orleans

This week's Zurich Classic has been quite a trial for the players - stormy weather, disrupted rounds, an unusual pairs format .... and alligators on the fairway.

The swampy bayous of New Orleans are the ideal habitat for alligators.

It turns out one of the gators is a particular fan of World No 54 Si Woo Kim and found a prime spot to watch his approach to the 18th - lying next to a bunker, jaws ominously wide open.

The former Players Championship winner took his time, surveyed the scene, and hit a nice shot on to the edge of the green, before swaggering down the fairway ... towards the scaly spectator!

