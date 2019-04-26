Tiger Woods to miss Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow

Tiger Woods has opted against adding the Wells Fargo Championship to his schedule in the lead up to the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is expected to make his first tournament appearance since his Masters victory at the PGA Championship, after deciding against playing in next week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

The 15-time major champion has not committed to playing in the PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow, where he finished 55th last year in May.

Tournament director Gary Sobba confirmed the absence of the 43-year-old American, who won his fifth Green Jacket at the Masters earlier this month and first major in nearly 11 years.

Woods will now most likely next line up at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, where he won the 2002 US Open, from May 16-19, live on Sky Sports.

The Byron Nelson tournament in Dallas from May 9-12 is the only remaining option for Woods should he wish to play before the second major of the season.

Woods is one PGA Tour victory away from equalling Sam Snead's record for most career PGA Tour titles at 82.

The Wells Fargo Championship field includes defending champion Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.