Graeme McDowell holes out from 89 yards and helps himself to a marshal's chair and drink!

Graeme McDowell holes out from 89 yards for a superb eagle-two at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and he then helps himself to a marshal's chair and refreshment!

Graeme McDowell provided one of the highlights of the third day at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a fantastic shot, and reaction, on the 16th hole.

McDowell, who is partnering Henrik Stenson in the team format this week, opted to lay-up at the driveable par-four, although he pushed his tee shot further right than he had intended and flirted with the tree line.

But the 2010 US Open champion was able to go at the front-left pin with a touch of fade from the rough, and his bold play paid handsome dividends as his well-struck 89-yard wedge pitched on the front of the green and rolled straight into the cup for a thrilling eagle-two.

McDowell then made use of a marshal's chair behind him and took the chance to take a seat, but the flask attached to the chair did not contain his "drink of choice", he admitted at the Sky Cart after the former Ryder Cup team-mates completed a better-ball 66 to lie five strokes off the lead.

Stenson and McDowell also chose a team name from a selection provided by Sky Sports Golf viewers, opting for "3wood Mac" - the suggestion of Matt Adams via our Twitter account.

And the Swede generously declared he would donate his sunglasses to Mr Adams as a prize, although he admitted it was a good advertising ploy from a man with his own brand of eyewear!

Watch the video above to see McDowell's spectacular hole-out and unusual celebration ...