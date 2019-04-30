Rory McIlroy takes us through his short-game drills for GOLFPASS

1:00 In the second tutorial of the week, GOLFPASS founder Rory McIlroy takes us through his thought process for getting up and down from off the green. In the second tutorial of the week, GOLFPASS founder Rory McIlroy takes us through his thought process for getting up and down from off the green.

In the second part of our special tutorial series this week, GOLFPASS founder Rory McIlroy describes his thought process for getting up and down from off the green.

McIlroy devotes much of his practice time to his short game, and the four-time major champion explains that the visualisation involved in chipping and pitching is just as important as the actual stroke.

Learn from McIlroy about the thought process for chipping

Picking out your landing zone, picturing the trajectory of the ball and keeping a good tempo are all crucial to saving shots around the greens, as McIlroy demonstrates with long-time coach Michael Bannon in attendance.

Click on the video above to learn more about McIlroy's short-game artistry ...

