Rory McIlroy a confirmed starter at the Scottish Open in July

Rory McIlroy will make his sixth appearance at the Scottish Open in July

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he will complete his preparations for The 148th Open by competing in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

The Renaissance Club in North Berwick hosts the tournament for the first time in July, the week before the final major of the year takes place at Royal Portrush, and the event is expected to be McIlroy's debut in a regular European Tour event this year.

McIlroy will headline the field at The Renaissance Club

The 30-year-old, who recently revealed that he would be retaining his European Tour membership this season, missed the Scottish Open at Gullane last year, while he missed the cut on his previous appearance at Dundonald Links in 2017.

McIlroy has indicated that he is unlikely to tee up at Lahinch for this year's Irish Open, a tournament he has hosted for the last four years before passing the role on to Paul McGinley, but he will now be fine-tuning his game in Scotland ahead of The Open in his homeland.

The world No 4 has never managed a top-10 finish in his five previous Scottish Open appearances, although his best result - a tie for 14th at Royal Aberdeen in 2014 - came a week before he collected his maiden Open triumph at Royal Birkdale.

McIlroy has enjoyed an outstanding 2019 campaign so far, with nine top-10 finishes from his 10 starts including a memorable first win at The Players Championship in March.

McIlroy will be bidding for his first top-10 finish in the event

The Scottish Open is the third of this season's eight Rolex Series events, with McIlroy joining a high-quality field which includes the likes of Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar as confirmed starters.

