US Open: Relive Brooks Koepka's thrilling 2018 win over Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 Ahead of his bid for a third consecutive US Open title, relive Brooks Koepka's dramatic victory in the 2018 contest at Shinnecock Hills Ahead of his bid for a third consecutive US Open title, relive Brooks Koepka's dramatic victory in the 2018 contest at Shinnecock Hills

Brooks Koepka will aim to maintain his major dominance with a third consecutive US Open title at Pebble Beach, a year after he became the first repeat champion in 29 years.

Koepka was part of a four-way American share of the overnight lead, alongside Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger, going into the final round at Shinnecock Hills.

Tommy Fleetwood, who began the day six back, equaled the lowest final round in major history to take the clubhouse lead at two over and put some pressure on the later starters.

Koepka, who began the week with a five-over 75, made five birdies in the final round

Before the final groups teed off, Masters champion Patrick Reed increased the strain as he birdied his first three holes to move into a share of the lead by the time the final groups teed off.

Defending champion Koepka picked up back-to-back birdies at the second and third to seize the initiative and a two-shot cushion, as co-leaders Finau and Berger fell out of contention on the front nine.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The defending champion made his third birdie of the day at the fifth, where Johnson, champion in 2016, made his first to get within two of the lead alongside Reed.

Koepka's first bogey of the day at the sixth saw him briefly fall back into a share of the lead alongside Reed, who made five birdies through his opening seven holes.

Tommy Fleetwood finished one shot back after surging up the leaderboard on the final day

Fleetwood, whose closing round included four consecutive birdies from the 12th to the 15th, missed a birdie opportunity at the 18th to fall one short of Branden Grace's all-time major record of 62.

Koepka moved two shots clear again with a birdie on the first hole of his back nine, while Johnson and Reed lost further ground with respective bogeys at the 11th, while the latter also dropped a shot at the 12th.

Dustin Johnson missed out on his second US Open title

Johnson, the then world No 1, and Ryder Cup team-mate Reed both birdied the 15th to close the gap to two shots again before Koepka extended his lead with a close-range birdie at the par-five 16th.

With Fleetwood, watching the closing stages unfold, now Koepka's biggest obstacle to the title, the American benefited from a fortunate break off the 18th grandstand after a pulled approach to seal victory, despite a closing two-putt bogey.

Live US Open Golf Live on

Watch the US Open live from June 13-16 on Sky Sports Golf! Live coverage begins with the On the Range show on Wednesday from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf.