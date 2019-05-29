Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods: Who is the greatest golfer of all-time?

Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods: Who is the greatest golfer of all-time?

Tiger Woods returns to play Jack Nicklaus’ tournament this week at the Memorial Tournament, but which of the two legends is golf’s G.O.A.T?

Woods has more victories than any other player at the event, held on a Nicklaus-designed course at Muirfield Village, where a sixth Memorial win would see the 43-year-old equal Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour titles.

The world No 5 missed the cut in his last start at the PGA Championship, a month on from registering a first major win since 2008 and a fifth Green Jacket with a one-shot win at the Masters.

Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win The Masters 2019

Woods' heroic victory at Augusta moved him within three of Nicklaus' major record of 18 titles, reigniting the debate as to which of the pair was the greatest golfer of all time.

Nicklaus has more major wins than any other player in history but registered eight fewer PGA Tour titles than Woods has already managed to-date, while Woods remains the only player to hold all four majors simultaneously.

Woods last won the Memorial in 2012, having previously won the event in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2009

